Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Teresa is 39 years old and her clock is ticking. She wants to have a baby but can’t find a good prospect. Teresa says her one and only true love, Mark lives very far away; but they speak often. About a year about she finally built up the courage to ask if he would be the father of her child. Mark informed her that he moved on and is currently engaged, however; he agreed with one condition – his identity would have to remain anonymous for the sake of his soon to be wife. Teresa agrees reluctantly! A few months ago Teresa delivered a healthy baby boy, but now she’s torn. She wants her son to know his father but those weren’t the terms of the agreement. What should Teresa do? What’s your advice?

