CLOSE
Love and R&B
HomeLove And R&B

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

#OHSOREALSCENARIO

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Teresa is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Baby Yaves

Source: Ellis Family / Ellis Family

Teresa is 39 years old and her clock is ticking. She wants to have a baby but can’t find a good prospect. Teresa says her one and only true love, Mark lives very far away; but they speak often. About a year about she finally built up the courage to ask if he would be the father of her child. Mark informed her that he moved on and is currently engaged, however; he agreed with one condition – his identity would have to remain anonymous for the sake of his soon to be wife. Teresa agrees reluctantly! A few months ago Teresa delivered a healthy baby boy, but now she’s torn. She wants her son to know his father but those weren’t the terms of the agreement. What should Teresa do? What’s your advice?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 22 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close