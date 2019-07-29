Barack Obama’s Game-Worn Punahou High School Basketball Jersey Being Auctioned Off

Now, this is a throwback Fabolous wished he had. Our forever President, Barack Obama’s game-worn Punahou High School basketball jersey from 1978-70 can be yours. The jersey was worn by a then 18-year-old Obama is going up for auction along with a yearbook from the owner, Peter Noble. When he got his hands on the now prized possession, Noble was only 15 at the time. Now it’s on the auction block along with pictures of the former President rocking the jersey during a game.
During his two-terms in the White House, it was well-known that Obama loved basketball. He converted the White House tennis court so that it could double as a basketball court. There is also plenty of video footage of Barack getting busy on the court, getting in a few runs whenever he could. During his High School basketball career, POTUS rocked the number 23 and helped his squad secure the 1979 Hawaii State Championship.
As for the look of the jersey, it is off-white topped off with white, blue and yellow stripes the run down the sides. So if you got a fresh pair of Laney Air Jordan 5s or possibly the True Blue Jordan 3s, you can definitely get a fit off. A red Rawlings tag is sewn in at the bottom of the jersey, and there is some dirt on it to add to the vintage feeling. As of now, it is currently sitting at $30,000, so if you want a piece of history, it’s going to cost you.
View this post on Instagram
So head over to Heritage Auction’s website to place your bid, you can follow them on Instagram as well.
Photo: WHITE HOUSE POOL (ISP POOL IMAGES) / Getty
