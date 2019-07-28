Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Mya is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Mya and David have been married for 20 years; their son Mike is 17. Mya says recently she’s noticed Mike has been smoking weed in his bedroom. When she confronted her son, he said his father gave him permission to do so. Mya says when she brought the issue to David’s attention his response was, if he’s going to smoke weed I’d rather him do it in the house. Mya went off after that. She feels like it was completely disrespectful to leave her out of that decision. On top of that she strongly disagrees with her son smoking weed so she forbid it in her house. This issue has caused a lot of friction in their household now both Mya and David aren’t speaking. Tonight Mya is wondering if she over reacted or were her actions justified?

