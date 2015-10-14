Sybil Wilkes Discusses ‘The Armor of Light’ with Abigail Disney, Jordan Davis’ Mom Lucy McBath

Abigail Disney, the great niece of Walt Disney, made her directorial debut with the release of her documentary The Armor of Light.

The documentary explores the issue of gun violence in America through two scopes: one from the perspective of Reverend Rob Schenck, a conservative evangelist who was once an avid supporter of pro-gun laws and the other from Lucy McBath, who lost her teenage son Jordan Davis at the hands of Michael Dunn back in November 2012.

Watch the interview above as Disney and McBath share their powerful testimonies with Sybil Wilkes and find the trailer for The Armor of Light below.

