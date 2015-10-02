Ayesha Curry On Motherhood, Marriage and The Importance Of Jumpsuits [VIDEO, PHOTOS]

Ayesha Curry and her husband, basketball star Steph Curry, are enjoying much more name recognition these days. Not only are Steph Curry and his Golden State Warriors enjoying their perch at the top of the basketball world, he and Ayesha have become one of the hottest young celebrity couples in the celebrity world. Their two daughters, Riley and newborn Ryan are also getting attention, especially Riley who stole the spotlight at her dad’s press conferences.

Ayesha has recently become an ambassador for discount clothing chain TJ Maxx, and she talked to Styleblazer.com about some of the things that keep her sane, organized and productive as a wife, mother and businesswoman. Here are highlights from her interview.

On pressure to lose the baby weight: “People put a lot of pressure on that stuff. It took, what, 40 weeks to have a baby, it takes some time to get it off and I don’t want to force myself. I tried to work out at 4 weeks postpartum and I had to stop. It was too much. Slow and steady wins the race.”

On her parenting critics on social media: “It’s hilarious. I just take it with a grain of salt. Sometimes you get a good tip, most times I just tune it out.”

On making the bed: “Making up your bed in the morning, you’ve already accomplished one thing, the day will usually progress well because you started out the morning right. ”

On her love of jumpsuits: “Those are everything to me right now, just because I don’t have the time to really think. A jumpsuit is perfect because I throw it on, I know it looks good.”

On transitional style pieces: “I love a good leather jacket. I like to wear black a lot so I feel like a leather jacket and some sort of color is the pop. [My mom] has instilled that in me because she’s always rocked a good jacket. nother thing I do is have a scarf with me. With the new baby, things are always getting spilled on me so I can cover it up and also use it as a nursing cover. So it’s double duty.”

Ayesha Curry On Motherhood, Marriage and The Importance Of Jumpsuits [VIDEO, PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

