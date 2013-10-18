What In the Weekend With Nikki Woods: Take a Stand

PLAY AUDIO

Standup comedy is alive and well these days as Chris Tucker, Mo’Nique and Katt Williams are all mounting comeback shows on the comedy circuit. And the comeback king, Arsenio Hall, is back on TV again after 20 years. Oprah sits down to talk about second chances with him. Norfolk State and Hampton go to war for their annual “Battle of the Bay” this weekend and in case you missed it, the BET Hip-Hop Awards re-airs over the weekend. And the much talked about, critically acclaimed (before it even comes out) “12 Years a Slave” hits the big screen starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Brad Pitt, Alfre Woodward and Michael Fassbender. Here’s what else is going on this weekend.

HOT ON TV:

All Times Eastern

Friday, October 18

“Donnell Rawlings: From Ashy to Classy”

BET, 10 p.m.

One of the breakout stars from “The Chappelle Show” does his own standup

Saturday, October 19

David Tutera: Unveiled

Tami Roman and daughter Jazz star in an all new episode.

WE Tv 9/8c

BET Hip-Hop Awards

BET, 10 p.m.

Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and Meek Mill are scheduled to perform

Sunday, October 20

“Oprah’s Next Chapter”

Arsenio Hall

OWN, 9 p.m.

First Look: Arsenio Hall on Oprah’s Next Chapter

Oprah catches up with late-night talk show host Arsenio Hall for an in-depth conversation about his return to late-night TV after nearly 20 years. He also discusses how his comedy was shaped by his Baptist minister father and opens up about being a hands-on single dad. Tune in Sunday, October 20, at 9/8c.

READ IT:

‘Parallel Pasts” by Julia Blues

Fatima and Cory struggle to come to terms with painful pasts – and each other

SEE IT:

“Escape Plan”

Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and 50 Cent are part of a plot to break out of the world’s most secure jail

R

“12 Years a Slave”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Brad Pitt, Alfre Woodward and Michael Fassbender star in the true story of Solomon Northrup, a free back man who was abducted into slavery

R

“Carrie”

Chloe Grace Morentz and Julianne Moore take on the Steven King horror classic

R

IN CONCERT/EVENTS:

Friday, October 18

PROVIDENCE, RI

Join Majic 102.3’s 11th Annual “Take A Love One To The Doctor Day” for FREE STROKE SCREENING tomorrow from 6am-10am at Providence Hospital, located in NE Washington, DC with Sheila Stewart, News Director for Tom Joyner Morning Show/Community and Public Affairs Director.

ARLINGTON, TX

Cowboys Stadium

Safety Kobe Boyce and The Shelton Chargers vs. Parish Panthers. ‘Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for kids and Shelton fans park free at Gate F. Come and support these two Dallas rivals.

WESTBURY, N.Y.

Gladys Knight and Mint Condition

NYCB Theater at Westbury

8 p.m.

What In the Weekend With Nikki Woods: Take a Stand

