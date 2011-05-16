Kirk Franklin “I Smile” Video Premiere

Kirk Franklin, Gospel music’s biggest seller of all time, has released the official music video for his hit “I Smile,” and you’ve come to the right place to see it! PraisePhilly.com is bringing you the world premiere of “I Smile” by Kirk Franklin, which is from his latest album “Hello Fear.”

“I Smile” is currently the No. 1 Gospel song in the country, and it’s been on the charts for more than 3 months. In February, Kirk Franklin released the well-received lyric video for the single, and now, here’s official music video featuring Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, Kim Burrell, Terri Vaughn, Jill Scott, Kirk’s wife Tammy and more!

See the video premiere first below.

