Listen Live

MLB legend and 1501 Certified Entertainment founder Carl Crawford joins The Fumble for an unfiltered conversation about baseball culture, race, parenting, music, and life after sports. Crawford opens up about the challenges Black athletes still face in baseball, why the sport remains difficult to access financially, and why cities like Boston still carry a complicated reputation among Black players. He also reflects on the Megan Thee Stallion fallout, lessons learned from the music business, raising a son now playing in the majors, and the realities of clubhouse culture inside Major League Baseball. Plus, Carl shares hilarious and unbelievable rookie hazing stories involving dresses, Hooters shorts, and Dodgers veterans taking things way too far. From sports to music to Houston culture, this conversation covers it all.

More from Majic 102.3
13 Items

Black Bro Code — Showing Love To 12 Famous Male Siblings On National Brothers Day

16hr

R&B Royalty Link Up! Kehlani Taps Grammy Winner Durand Bernarr For Summer 2026 Tour

1d

10 Items

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts To "Flopper" Chants From Spurs Fans As Social Media Pile On

1d

Olandria Carthen Touched Down In Lagos – And Sis Already Looks TF Good

1d

15 Items

New Netflix Docuseries On Michael Jackson's Child Sex Abuse Trial Draws Backlash

1d

'People Thought I Wasn't Good Enough': K. Michelle Sets The Record Straight On Her Past Relationship With Idris Elba

1d

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close