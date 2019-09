Lamar “LBD” Robinson is a radio veteran with over 25 years in the industry. A DMV native, LBD has graced the airwaves of several radio stations on the east coast to include an award-winning stint as an afternoon host in the city of Boston. He is dedicated to his craft and enjoys bonding with his audience “on the air” and in the community. LBD has been featured on national and local television and can be heard every weekend on Majic 102.3/ 92.7.

