Prince DaJour has captivated audiences throughout the DMV and nationally. You remember him as an award-winning host on Black Entertainment Television (BET), Teen Summit and Rap City. DaJour’s popularity has made him an instant hit with friends and followers from all walks of life. Experience in almost every facet of broadcast media, entertainment and communications. The original creator and host of Love Talk and Slow Jams on WPGC 95.5FM – CBS Big Talk Radio – Heaven 1580 Inspirational Radio “DaJour Live” – MAGIC 95.9 (Baltimore) DaJour has interviewed countless celebrities and prominent officials such as: Hillary Clinton, Prince, Mary J. Blige, Shaquille O’Neal, LA Reid, Snoop Dogg, Out Cast, Cello Green, 50 Cent, Notorious BIG, LL Cool J, James Brown, Chaka Kahn, and Common…just to name a few. DaJour is the recipient of two NAACP Image Awards; Stellar Award; Beacon Award; Cable Ace Award; Super Leaders’ Award, Proclamations from various cities across the county; National Education Association Award and a Beacon of Light Award from the White House.

Prince DaJour has come full circle and now has returned to radio as a new voice with the MAJIC Sounds of Sunday from 3-7 on MAJIC 102.3 & 92.7 THE REAL SOUND OF THE DMV!

