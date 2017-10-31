Independent journalist and 90s BET icon Madelyne Woods is one of the most talkative and talked about media personalities in black pop culture. Her broadcast career spans two decades and has introduced her to some of the world’s most fascinating people. As a television and radio personality, she’s won the respect and admiration of audiences with her candid and insightful analysis of news, politics and entertainment. Madelyne’s down to earth intelligence and instinctive ability to connect with guests grants her an intimacy that prompts newsmakers from the White House to the Real Housewives to relax and talk with uncommon candor.

Her interviews and reports have appeared on local TV and radio stations around the nation, as well as ABC, NBC, BET, Fox Entertainment and The Tom Joyner Morning Show.

She’s interviewed countless politicos, artists, actors, musicians and unknowns, but counts her conversations with Donald Trump, Jamie Foxx, Mary J Blige, Maxine Waters, Martha Stewart, Mike Tyson, and Suge Knight as some of her most thought provoking experiences. Well known for her celebrity exclusives and on the scene live reports, perhaps what continues to keep Madelyne top of mind is the love the late grammy winning rapper Phife Dawg showed her with his immortalizing lyric “hun you got the goods, like Madelyne Woods.”

In addition to her work, Madelyne devotes time to many charitable organizations. She has a particular interest in supporting causes that provide vital services to people living with dementia, stroke, and breast cancer. As a successful wife, mother, and working woman, Madelyne is frequently called to speak on topical women’s issues, including relationships, family, the mid-life, and women navigating workplace politics..

Madelyne is a native of Washington, DC where she currently resides. She loves food, exercise, writing, being outdoors, and vacationing with her family.