These 5 Beauty Brands Are Prioritizing Abortion Rights

The world shifted on June 24 when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. The case, which took place in 1973, protected a pregnant woman’s right to an abortion. With the new ruling, 13 states have made it illegal to have abortions, drug stores have begun removing Plan B from the shelves, and women are left wondering why the court system is so concerned with our Uterus. Unfortunately this ruling won’t end abortions, but it will begin the process of problematic procedures that will jeopardize women.
The jarring overturn of our fundamental human rights captivated the nation. Black women are already at a disadvantage in the American healthcare system, and the loss of abortion rights will undoubtedly set us back. In response to the new ruling, people hit the pavement to protest, celebrities used their platforms to voice their concerns, and companies created strategic plans to help women get the services they rightfully deserve.
Beauty brands are stepping up to the plate by donating funds and offering the needed work perks to help women have safe abortions. Here are five companies prioritizing a woman’s right to an abortion.
1. Fenty Beauty
Rihanna has always prioritized philanthropy in her career. The Clara Lionel Foundation was founded in 2012 by the beauty mogul to support and fund groundbreaking climate resilience & climate justice projects in the U.S. & Caribbean. With the recent developments, the Fenty Beauty brand put out a statement.
“We support their efforts to fund reproductive health clinics so that they can withstand natural disasters and continue to provide services in the face of climate change. We know there is no justice without reproductive justice and we are committed to continuing to support their work in this area.”
2. e.l.f. Cosmetics
e.l.f. Cosmetics is taking a preliminary stand by openly supporting women. They took to social media and said they promise to channel their feelings into “love and action.”
“We will always champion women’s rights and we are committed to the fight for freedom of choice and reproductive rights for all. While we don’t have all the answers, we will continue to have our employees’ backs, providing unwavering support and access to reproductive care.”
3. Pattern Beauty
Tracee Ellis Ross’ haircare brand, Pattern Beauty, is putting its money where its mouth is by providing a monetary donation to Planned Parenthood “to ensure equal access to reproductive healthcare, assistance & support nationwide.”
“While this is a devastating blow to our freedom, we are not hopeless. We know the work that lies ahead so we will continue to stay informed 7 involved. We remain steadfast in our resolve to fight for the freedom to live whole and healthy lives.”
4. Glossier
Beauty brand Glossier put out a statement regarding Rove v. Wade, but took it a step further to answer questions in the comment section. When one social media follower questioned if the company will provide resources for their employees who are in need, they responded, “We have a few ways we’re able to provide support for impacted employees. They include but are not limited to strong medical and mental health benefits, generous time-off policies for personal and sick time, and access to an emergency aid fund.”
5. The Body Shop
We’ve seen a wave of employers offer time off, travel reimbursement, and mental health services to women who are in need. The Body Shop is another company prioritizing abortion rights by providing these needed rights to their staff.
“We have made an immediate $25,000 donation to @plannedparenthood of America as further support to our commitment to the Don’t Ban Equality Coalition.
Our priority is to provide support to employees affected by this decision –including any members of our US collective who may need expense reimbursement so they can secure safe care where it is legally available.”