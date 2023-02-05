Wizards Present The Inaugural HBCU Battle of the DJs [VOTE HERE]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Washington Wizards will hold their annual HBCU night during this Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers and this year they’re adding something special!

The Wizards will celebrate the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with the following activities during Saturdays game. Their presenting sponsor Stackwell Capital will hold a pregame financial seminar from 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m then there will be a Divine 9 step show during halftime and the Wizards Dancers will be joined by Howard University’s Oh La La! Dancers and Bowie State’s S.O.S Dancing D.I.V.A.’s for a special performance.

With the purchase of a ticket through the following link, fans will receive a Wizards HBCU Pride co-branded hat. Five dollars from every ticket purchased through the link will also be donated to the DC HBCU Alumni Alliance. Fans should come to the game wearing their school colors, best Divine 9 apparel and show HBCU pride to turn Capital One Arena into a homecoming celebration.

In addition, throughout Saturdays game the Wizards DJ, DJ Heat will be joined by a DJ from one of the DMV’s HBCUs. This DJ will be picked by fans who vote in the Battle of DJs. The DJs competing are; Travis Jones from Morgan State University, Devin Cash from Bowie State University, Darius Farrar from Coppin State University, Kay-Dee Dimes from Howard University and Terrance Porter from University of the District of Columbia (UDC).

Today is the last day to vote so cast yours here > VOTE HERE! < and get a sample of each DJs work by checking out their sets as you continue to scroll below…

