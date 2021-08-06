Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Has there ever been a rap career so championed yet criticized as that of the one belonging to Nasir Jones? The weight of a classic – no, scratch that – an era defining debut album would be a burdensome load for anyone to bear. Yet for the past 27 years, the Queens rapper has continued to drudge on; humbly juggling the wins and losses associated with life in the limelight, particularly when you’re ranked among the best to ever spit.

On Friday (August 6), King’s Disease II hit streaming services. The project, which once again finds Nas enlisting Hit-Boy for production, is another solid entry into his catalogue, and a representation of an unspoken code that summarizes the MCs career: Less is More.

No contrived pre-release beefs. No online meltdowns to manipulate an uptick in keyword searches. No stadium-packed listening sessions for a project that will sound starkly different once it actually drops.

Ok that last one was way too specific. My bad Ye.

In other words, no hype. Just dope beats, rhymes and guest features from a few legends. Escobar season has returned: The King Of Queens is back with the sequel to his Grammy-winning album, “King’s Disease.”

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions to Nas’ latest project below.

With ‘King’s Disease II,’ Nas Puts Music Above Marketing Gimmicks, And Twitter Is Here For It was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com