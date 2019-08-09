CLOSE
13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Posted August 9, 2019

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Whitney Houston In 1986

Whitney Houston In 1986

For the beloved late singer’s birthday, August 9, HelloBeautiful celebrates her life with these awesome #throwback photos. Here she is at the 28th Annual Grammy Awards in 1986.

2. Whitney Houston In 1988

Whitney Houston In 1988

The “I Will Always Love You” singer at the 30th Annual Grammy Awards.

3. Whitney Houston In 1994

Whitney Houston In 1994

Whitney at the 26th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

4. Whitney Houston In 1998

Whitney Houston In 1998

The wife and mother at the 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards on February 27, 1998.

5. Whitney In 1988

Whitney In 1988

The songstress loved to strut her stuff.

6. Whitney In 1993

Whitney In 1993

She rocked the stage at Radio City Music Hall in the Big Apple.

7. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston

The “I Want To Dance With Somebody” singer always gave her best on-stage.

8. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston

Whitney, who died in 2012, had one of the best voices in music.

9. Whitney Houston In 1988

Whitney Houston In 1988

Whitney in New York City.

10. Whitney Houston In 1988

Whitney Houston In 1988

The singer smiling at the crowd in Houston, Texas.

11. Whitney Houston In 1998

Whitney Houston In 1998

Whitney bringin’ down the house while performing.

12. Whitney Houston In 1988

Whitney Houston In 1988

Whitney singing her heart out at the POPB (Bercy hall).

13. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston

The crooner looking fabulous in a shimmery gold gown.

