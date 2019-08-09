13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Whitney Houston In 1986 For the beloved late singer’s birthday, August 9, HelloBeautiful celebrates her life with these awesome #throwback photos. Here she is at the 28th Annual Grammy Awards in 1986.

2. Whitney Houston In 1988 The “I Will Always Love You” singer at the 30th Annual Grammy Awards.

3. Whitney Houston In 1994 Whitney at the 26th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

4. Whitney Houston In 1998 The wife and mother at the 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards on February 27, 1998.

5. Whitney In 1988 The songstress loved to strut her stuff.

6. Whitney In 1993 She rocked the stage at Radio City Music Hall in the Big Apple.

7. Whitney Houston The “I Want To Dance With Somebody” singer always gave her best on-stage.

8. Whitney Houston Whitney, who died in 2012, had one of the best voices in music.

9. Whitney Houston In 1988 Whitney in New York City.

10. Whitney Houston In 1988 The singer smiling at the crowd in Houston, Texas.

11. Whitney Houston In 1998 Whitney bringin’ down the house while performing.

12. Whitney Houston In 1988 Whitney singing her heart out at the POPB (Bercy hall).