CLOSE
HomePhotos

Watch The Throne: 10 Stunning Pics Of ‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith That Prove She’s A Leading Lady

Posted July 31, 2019

 

A full trailer has finally arrived for the upcoming flick Queen & Slim and it’s sure to be a go-to movie for the fall.

The movie, directed by Melina Matsoukas and written/produced by Lena Waithe, will follow a couple on the run after one of them kills a cop.

The official description, according to Shadow and Act….

“While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a Black man and a Black woman, are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country. As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances, and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives.”

The movie stars Daniel Kaluuya, Chloe Sevigny, Bokeem Woodbine and Indya Moore of Pose fame. The leading lady of the film is none other than Jodie Turner-Smith and after roles in sci-fi shows like The Last Ship, Nightflyers and Jett, this feature film is sure to be a breakout role for the actress.

Check out the trailer for Queen & Slim below then scroll down for some stunning pics from Ms. Turner-Smith. You can catch Queen & Slim when it hits theaters November 27, 2019.

Watch The Throne: 10 Stunning Pics Of ‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith That Prove She’s A Leading Lady was originally published on globalgrind.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

✨ taking on the light ✨

A post shared by Jodie Turner-Smith (@jodiesmith) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

When this photo was taken, I was in the middle of a toxic relationship-- not simply because of who I was dating, but because of who I was *being*... i was in a toxic relationship with myself. I had forgotten what it felt like to love myself and to healthfully love another... A picture is worth a thousand words, and this picture represents the first thousand that had me finally begin peeling off all the layers of 'pretending to be fine' so that I could truly love and embrace what was really happening for me underneath. THANK YOU to my beautiful best friends, the talented artists who choose me as muse because they see me for who I am within no matter who I am pretending to be without. 💞💞💞 #TBT #Circa2016, photo by #FrankieMark, creative direction by #CarmenDanae 🙌🏿 #LoveYourself #LoveYourBody #MentalHeath #SelfCare

A post shared by Jodie Turner-Smith (@jodiesmith) on

9.

10.

Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 22 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close