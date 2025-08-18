Listen Live
Watch: Chicago Mayor Takes Down Trump And Reporter With One Eloquent Answer

Published on August 18, 2025

The Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, should consider teaching a class on how to effectively handle interactions with reporters and President Trump during press conferences.

It all started when President Trump threatened to send the National Guard into Chicago the same way that he’s done with Washington, D.C.

Recent video shows FBI and DEA agents patrolling the streets of..wait..checks notes…Georgetown — one of the safest neighborhoods in DC — the image of officers wearing tactical gear as if they are going to war, went viral.

So Chicago, like other Black run cities that have been targeted by Trump, has been preparing themselves for a potential “federal takeover of policing”, Buzzfeed reports.

“If we need to, we’re going to do the same thing in Chicago, which is a disaster,” Trump said. “We have a mayor there that’s totally incompetent. He’s an incompetent man.”

Violent crime is not only down in Washington, D.C. but it’s also down in Chicago, according to FBI statistics. But that didn’t stop the president from threatening a federal takeover or a reporter pressing Johnson for a response to Trump calling him “incompetent.”

“What do you say to Donald Trump? How did you feel when Donald Trump called you ‘incompetent’? Please answer that question if you will,” a reporter asked.

“OK. Fine. Since you are begging,” Johnson replied to the reporter.

The reporter then tried to interrupt, but Johnson continued. “So let me just answer that. I do appreciate you begging,” he repeated.

“So, I will just say it like this, that the president has always been intimidated by the intellectual prowess of Black men.”

“And so, of course, he would speak in those petite and puerile terms, because he’s small.”

The response went super-viral. Buzzfeed notes that the interaction was viewed over 1.5 million times on TikTok and received thousands of comments.

X also had a time enjoying the way Johnson handled the reporter in a professional manner. See the reactions below. 

