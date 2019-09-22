Washington Mystics One Win Away From The WNBA Finals!



The Washington Mystics took care of Home and now are one win away of getting back to the WNBA Finals! They ready to take of business as they have shown throughout the season. Take look at some of the highlights from this series with photos by Ryan Gordon of Freealexander Media, BreAnna Holmes for Radio One Digital and Jordan Dykes of 12NineVisuals.

1. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media John Wall sits courtside to cheer on his DC Family, The Washington Mystics.

2. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Bradley Beal sits courtside to cheer on his DC Family, The Washington Mystics.

3. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media The crowd cheers on the team! The energy and support at The Entertainment and Sports Arena is unbelievable!

4. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Elena Delle Donne is the well deserved 2019 WNBA MVP!

5. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Liz Cambage and Elena Delle Donne in Game 2 of the WNBA Semi-Finals.

6. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Emma Meesseman was very confident and comfortable shooting from the 3 in this series. She shoots over A’Ja Wilson.

7. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Forward, Latoya Sanders has played a major role for the team in knockinig down the open shoots created by her teammates.

8. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr, from the Washington Wizards sit courtside to cheer on their DC Family, The Washington Mystics.

9. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Elena Delle Donne makes shot over Liz Cambage. Liz Cambage is 6’8″ and causes a challenge anytime she’s on the floor.

10. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces Semi-Finals Game 2.

11. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Elena Delle Donne in Game 2 of the 2019 WNBA Semi-Finals.

12. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Aerial Powers in Game 2 of the 2019 WNBA Semi-Finals

13. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Natasha Cloud and Latoya Sanders not making it easy for the Aces during this series.

14. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Elena Delle Donne in Game 2 of the 2019 WNBA Semi-Finals.

15. Washington Mystics Fans Source:Radio One Digital After a taking care of home court and leading the series 2-0, Natasha Cloud signs her autograph and takes photos with fans.

18. Washington Mystics Fans Source:Radio One Digital Mystics Fan shows love for the team during Go-Go Night! This night was to celebrate DC’s Go-Go music and get the crows excited for the 2nd Capital City Go-Go season (NBA G-League).

19. Washington Mystics Fans Source:Radio One Digital Washington Mystics Fans show their support!

20. Washington Mystics Fans Source:Radio One Digital Washington Mystics Fans show their support for their home team!

21. Washington Mystics Fans Source:Radio One Digital Washington Mystics fans show their support for Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics.

22. Washington Mystics Fans Source:Radio One Digital Mother brings her daughter out to the Entertainment and Sports Arena to cheer on the Washington Mystics.

23. Washington Mystics Game Source:12NineVisuals Natasha Cloud is complete control of crowd!

24. Washington Mystics Game Source:12NineVisuals Aerial Powers on the free-throw line.

25. Washington Mystics Game Source:12NineVisuals Washinton Mystics Warm-Up.