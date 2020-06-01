If anyone in the world that should be financially set, Virgil Abloh most certainly has to be considering the price of his designs. However, Abloh is catching major heat online after reportedly donating just $50 to a bail fund for protestors and folks on Twitter are tearing him to threads.

Abloh, who is the CEO of high-end streetwear brand Off-White and the Artistic Director for Louis Vuitton, took to Instagram Stories and shared that he donated $50 to a fund to help bail out protestors arrested across the nation in support of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery among others. He asked those viewing to match his contribution, which pales in comparison to other celebrities who have donated six figures and up.

Almost immediately, observers took to Twitter to slander Abloh for his paltry donation considering that even his cheapest clothing items cost more than his bail fund donation.

Even more remarkable is Abloh blasting looters and protestors for damaging storefronts of some of his fellow fashion designer friends like Sean Wotherspoon of Round Two, who is siding with the protestors despite the damage his stores took. However, some are saying that Wotherspoon has exhibited poor behavior towards women in the sneaker design industry but overall, most are standing with him after his latest message on Instagram.

Still, some aren’t letting folks like Abloh and Wotherspoon off the hook for promoting fashion that is hardly accessible except to only the well-off or wealthy.

The designer’s name is trending on Twitter at the moment and not for a good reason as we’ve just shared. We’ve got the best of the cheapskate Virgil Abloh slander below.

—

Photo: Getty

Virgil Abloh Donated Paltry $50 To Protest Bail Fund, Overcharging Designer Ripped To Threads On Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com