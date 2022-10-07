Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It turns out the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green is worse than we thought.

Initial speculation was that the two got physical, but no real damage was done, but the newly leaked video shows a much different story.

TMZ got ahold of footage of the altercation that lasted just 40 seconds. It begins with Draymond Green, who’s wearing a navy blue Warriors shirt, off to the sideline as he appears to converse with Poole, who’s wearing a light-colored practice jersey, as he stands near the basket.

But after about 15 seconds, Green slowly walks in Poole’s direction as the two stand chest to chest for a moment.

Then, Poole pushes Green away who responds by punching him in the face. Poole hits the wall and falls as Greene continues to attack him as they both fall to the floor. Nearby players and coaches immediately try to pull them apart from each other but that’s where the clip ends.

Warriors GM Bob Myers has since responded to the altercation, seemingly downplaying the violence.

“Look, it’s the NBA, it’s professional sports, these things happen. Nobody likes it. We don’t condone it, but it happened,” Myers said Thursday. “Draymond is one of my favorite players. I told him that. … Still love the person. Don’t love what he did, but still love the guy. He’s complicated. But he is a good person. He is a good person, he is. I’ve seen it, I’ve seen a lot of things he’s done. [Wednesday’s fight] wasn’t one of them.”

The new footage has Twitter on fire. Check out the reactions below:

Video Leaks Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com