Uzo Aduba made us fall in love with her character “Crazy Eyes” on the hit Netflix drama Orange is the New Black. Since then, we’ve learned that she is a skilled opera singer, an extremely talented actress, and a stylish dresser.
Uzo’s red carpet appearances have landed her on the best-dressed list a time or two. She loves to play with colors, textures and gives us natural hair goals with her gorgeous protective styles. If you’re ever looking for hair inspiration, Uzo’s your girl!
The award-winning actress turns 39 today. She is yet another example of what it means to age backwards. She’s used her red carpet appearances to show us just how versatile black hair can be at high profile events. From braids to long, straight hair, she switches it up and makes it fun. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 10 times Uzo Aduba gave us hair goals.
1. UZO ADUBA AT THE 24TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Uzo Aduba looked completely glamorous at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Her hair was styled in a nice, loose, vintage Hollywood wave. It framed her face perfectly.
2. UZO ADUBA AT THE “ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK” EMMY FYC EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Uzo Aduba let those kinks out at the “Orange Is The New Black” EMMY FYC red carpet event. This protective style is one of my favorite looks on her.
3. UZO ADUBA AT THE BLOG HER 18 SUMMIT, 2018Source:Getty
Uzo Aduba spoke at the #BlogHer18 Creators Summit back in 2018. She rocked a gorgeous protective style that fell loosely over her shoulder.
4. UZO ADUBA AT THE EUROPEAN PREMIERE OF ‘ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK SEASON 4’, 2016Source:Getty
How chic is Uzo Aduba’s asymmetrical bob? The actress looked fabulous at the European premiere of the Netflix series ‘Orange is the new Black’.
5. UZO ADUBA AT THE 41ST INTERNATIONAL TORONTO FILM FESTIVAL, 2016Source:Getty
Uzo Aduba arrived at the premiere of American Pastoral during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival looking flawless! I love her simple half-wig, bun combo.
6. UZO ADUBA AT THE 12TH ANNUAL CNN HEROES: AN ALL-STAR TRIBUTE, 2018Source:Getty
Uzo Aduba attended the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute rocking long, luxurious, straight hair.
7. UZO ADUBA AT THE 50TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS DINNER, 2019Source:Getty
Uzo Aduba went to the 50th NAACP Image Awards Dinner with her braids styled in beautiful side bun.
8. UZO ADUBA AT FX NETWORKS’ STAR WALK WINTER PRESS TOUR, 2020Source:Getty
Uzo Aduba rocked waist-length braids to the FX Networks’ Star Walk Winter Press Tour.
9. UZO ADUBA AT EMILY’S LIST 3RD ANNUAL PRE-OSCARS EVENT, 2020Source:Getty
Uzo Aduba did a half up, half down look with her braids at the EMILY’s List 3rd Annual Pre-Oscars Event.
10. UZO ADUBA AT THE GLAMOUR WOMEN OF THE YEAR SUMMIT, 2018Source:Getty
Uzo Aduba attended the Glamour Women Of The Year Summit: Women Rise with tight, shoulder-length curls.