Usher & Chris Brown Perform At Music Festival Hours After Alleged Fight, Twitter Reacts

Usher has always sung Chris Brown‘s praises, but Twitter‘s timeline has been giving him the side eye.

On Saturday morning, a rumor via Hollywood Unlocked was circulating that Brown and Usher fought after Brown’s 34th birthday party at Skate Rock City in Las Vegas.

TMZ reported that the celebratory gathering ended with Brown getting into a verbal altercation with Teyana Taylor when Usher and others stepped in in her defense.

Then an “intoxicated” Brown allegedly called Usher “a coward,” and the situation escalated outside of the venue, as Brown and his security detail reportedly jumped Usher.

The R&B legend was reportedly left with a bloody nose, but neither Usher nor Brown spoke about the alleged fight.

Ironically both singers were scheduled to perform at Usher’s Lovers & Friends festival the following day, and according to TMZ, it would go down without a hitch.

“We’re told that Usher was, indeed, injured during the brouhaha at the skating rink … and that his nose and face are kinda jacked up right now. And yet — our sources assure us he’s going to power through and put on a good show. He may, however, be covering up a bit,” writes TMZ.

However, the idea of a physical fight began to wean as Usher posted a video of himself at the festival Saturday afternoon gearing up for his performance. In the clip, he’s got no visible injuries to his face and is all smiles.

While Brown was backstage as Missy Elliott performed, another scuffle ensued, but he clarified that he wasn’t involved but actually tried to stop it from escalating.

“Y’all been geeked all weekend, y’all dragging it now. It was mad people backstage and security was trying to clear everyone off the stage. People started pushing back.. I INTERVENED To let them know MY CHILD WAS BACK THERE,” he wrote on Instagram.

It’s still unclear if Chris Brown and Usher really got into a physical fight, but Twitter had no problem reacting to the rumor. See the reactions below.

Usher & Chris Brown Perform At Music Festival Hours After Alleged Fight, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com