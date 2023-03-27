Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is raising money for a new program to give expecting mothers of Philadelphia, a monthly allowance during their pregnancy period.

This program, the “Philly Job Bank”, will be giving women $1,000 dollars a month to alleviate financial hardships for Philadelphian women and to reduce racial disparity among birth outcomes. Sources say Philadelphia has the highest rate of infant mortality in the first year of life; with Black infants four times more likely to die before their first birthday than White infants.

RELATED: Philadelphia to Pay Pregnant Women $1,000 Monthly Under New Program

With the announcement that Philadelphia will be subsidizing pregnant women in certain areas during their pregnancies, Twitter users have picked up wind of the news and intend to move into Philly bearing children to reap the benefits.

Check out the mixed reaction of tweets to the Philly Job Bank

Twitter Reacts to Pregnant Philly Women Getting Paid $1K Monthly was originally published on rnbphilly.com