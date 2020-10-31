Posted October 31, 2020
Twitter Reacts To Missing Out On Air Jordan 1 “Mocha”
was originally published on
cassiuslife.com
This you? pic.twitter.com/KJgQRfuIeq— SAINT (@saint) October 31, 2020
Me every SNKRS release Always an L Why do you hate me NIKE pic.twitter.com/DlAnYcLbCe— LA 3 📺 🎃 (@La3Life) October 31, 2020
Bruh #SNKRS we tired of the L’s pic.twitter.com/svYJkrRDkA— Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) October 31, 2020
SNKRS App got everyone like pic.twitter.com/dbnnXj4sqb— Winston Balogun 🇯🇲🇳🇬 (@YoungPrince_) October 31, 2020
Waking up early. Making sure your size, payment, & shipment info is correct. Hitting purchase at 9:00:00. Still taking the L on SNKRS. pic.twitter.com/BphUVKrKXP— ♛ℳelku Black (@OGMelo_) October 31, 2020
“ the air Jordan 1 is sold out in your size on Nike snkrs app “ pic.twitter.com/TQFUfdcF5P— John (@iam_johnw) October 31, 2020
Nothing better than an Early morning L on the SNKRS app pic.twitter.com/Ai0fhszKHl— Pino🌏 (@papipino_) October 31, 2020
Waiting for my order on SNKRS to stop pending when I already know the answer pic.twitter.com/sGoqHJ5Z1e— Dmitri 🐝 (@DmitriDriskell) October 31, 2020
Opens SNKRS APP at 10 AM: The Air Jordan 1 Dark Mocha has sold out. Me: pic.twitter.com/5kUPsB5EpK— Ayodeji #EndSARS #EndSWAT (@joe__stacks) October 31, 2020
i’d have the SNKRS app for 3 years and i’ve never hit on anything. maybe i am the problem pic.twitter.com/mYz0D9yjNd— J Balvin Hate Account (@bigpapiiyogii) October 31, 2020
Still pending on SNKRS app pic.twitter.com/v30agIwVQz— Ashley (@daddy_ashley1) October 31, 2020
Voting for whichever candidate promises to abolish the Nike SNKRS app— Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) October 31, 2020
How did y’all do on the SNKRS app? I’m guessing a lot of you got this pic.twitter.com/IIcQEvVA6c— NIKKI ROSA (@TheNikkiRosa) October 31, 2020
Pending for more than 2 min on SNKRS App again???? pic.twitter.com/jVP3GI3neq— Ash Kaashh Stan Account⚜️ (@thejoeyway) October 31, 2020
Niggas swear they fighting demons, whole time it’s the SNKRS app— lightskin Lil Wayne (@fbgwayne) October 31, 2020
Me: I really want these sneakers today! I’m going to wake up bright & early and click it the second it pops up! SNKRS App developers: pic.twitter.com/0kmQ1Iyegq— Ꭼ (@ericmass_) October 31, 2020
I genuinely thought I was getting the Mochas this morning.Instead, the SNKRS app decided to let me down AGAIN... pic.twitter.com/t3oihSdGhq— alex (@AlexUlrichh) October 31, 2020
SNKRS. I’m tired of the disrespect. pic.twitter.com/B1Em2i6cQq— Miss Jay Alexander (@JaytheeWoo) October 31, 2020
SNKRS be letting the people who can’t even dress hit and that’s upsetting to me— ARROGANT AKUA. (@ITS4KUA) October 29, 2020
TL heartbroken. Defund SNKRS— Ryan Forever (@KoolestKidOut) October 31, 2020
