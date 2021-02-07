Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up

Well, that was quick. While it appeared that DaBaby and DaniLeigh were music’s latest cute couple, the Twitter streets are saying that the pair are split and the reactions are as unkind as you can imagine.
The whirlwind romance looked to be strong with both artists and media figures showing each other heavily on the ‘Gram, but DaniLeigh has clearly moved on after posting the message “Officially Single” which, ironically or not, was accented with a Black heart.
Of course, DaniLeigh has found herself the target of critics after teasing an ill-advised song titled “Yellow Bone” that seemingly put down women of darker hues. Further, some chatter out there suggested that the song was a jab towards the mother of her ex-boyfriend’s children, who is reportedly a dark-skinned woman.
DaniLeigh was at first flippant towards the reaction fans had to her “Yellow Bone” track, saying that it wasn’t about race and that all colors have songs praising their skin tones. She has since deleted the video but returned to Instagram to make what some felt was a half-hearted apology, noting that she was just trying to express herself musically and have a little fun.
To be fair, DaniLeigh was born to Dominican parents but she also showcased herself in several blonde wigs and other eurocentric looks that didn’t actually jive with those who felt she was cosplaying as a Black woman, or worse, as she said in her apology video, that she had a “whole chocolate man” in DaBaby.
We’ve got the reactions to the breakup listed out below from Twitter.
Dani Leigh and DaBaby broke up 😂 I thought yellow bone is what he want boo? pic.twitter.com/1zNKnz3OJ9— souled out✨ (@JasSimmonsTV) February 7, 2021
DaniLeigh just lost the blackest thing about her IM- 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/k8LGwDB31n— Openly Fat (@Puff_Iya) February 7, 2021
DaniLeigh: Yellow bone that’s what he wants— ask Heaven who the 5 Star Bitch is... (@RealisticViews) February 7, 2021
In actuality: pic.twitter.com/x4AOt0IaeS
“ DaniLeigh and Dababy are officially broken up “— A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) February 7, 2021
Everybody : pic.twitter.com/O33Wb5A6aa
Danileigh did all that yelling abt Dababy wanting a yellow bone for him to leave her 2 weeks later pic.twitter.com/73sQqQR8oy— Kenny G ❄️ (@DaRealKhefner) February 7, 2021
Da Baby & Dani Leigh dated 10 whole shipping days— Dee Holt ❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) February 7, 2021
Dani Leigh just showed why it’s important to keep ya relationship private 🤣❤️— Reginae George (@LulBit_ME) February 7, 2021
Da Baby broke up with Dani Leigh a week before Valentine’s Day 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— 💜CHAMPION💛 (@SplashyStackss) February 7, 2021
dani leigh goes out sad every week atp— TheAshleiChang (@the_ashleichang) February 7, 2021
still dying at how Dani Leigh bought DaBaby TWO cars for his birthday and he got her a walmart cake for hers LMAOOOOOO— elysian ☁️✨ (@amirijeansss) February 7, 2021
Someone tell Dani Leigh she’s been single for a while now. That may help her heal faster.— yosh! (@KiyoshaJ) February 7, 2021
I hope Dani Leigh is humbled during this Black History Moment...— Im tired of seeing it (@jaenae_martae) February 7, 2021
Danileigh made that awful song just to end up single LMAOJJDJDJDJNS— realmumbo (@witherglocksr) February 7, 2021
Dani Leigh’s next song should be titled “High Yellow Heartbreak”.— Valencia (@poisoni_vee) February 7, 2021
(Dani Leigh) let me hear that song again 🐥 pic.twitter.com/FfnVGSf1oz— 💋❤️Chantel (@xoxo_jameer) February 7, 2021