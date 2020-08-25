Trump Trots Out Sunken Place Sambos Sen. Tim Scott & Herschel Walker For RNC’s First Night

The first night of the Republican National Convention is in the books and, as expected, a lot of hot air was expelled in favor of elevating President Donald Trump. As expected, some of Trump’s Coon Squad members rose from the Sunken Place with their best tap shoes on and did a little jig while praising the Swindler-In-Chief.

With Trump accepting the Republican Party’s nomination officially, the convention was essentially one long slog of a reelection campaign show, replete with talking heads and known figures of GOP trotting out their reasons why America should give the former business mogul another few years.

Kim Klacik, a Republican running for a congressional seat in Maryland, Vernon Jones, a Democrat and sitting member of the Georgia House of Representatives, Herschel Walker, a retired NFL star, and Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican representing South Carolina all ran the same rap that Trump is good for America, including working-class individuals and Black Americans, touting mythical claims of improvement under the president’s guidance.

It should be noted that Trump’s Negro pals briefly spoke about the racial injustice ravaging the nation, and they did hint at the well-known issues of police brutality, failing schools, and a troubled economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the talking points that could have been expanded upon fell short of true conservation about the times we’re in.

Scott’s speech largely framed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the harbingers of a radical America replete with unrest and upheaval, while ignoring the systemic issues that prompted the responses of outrage nationwide and around the world.

Thusly, and perhaps justly, the trending topic “Uncle Tom” has been bubbling on Twitter with some MAGA stans decrying the use of the term and deeming liberals racist while helping boost its visibility. We’ve got a mix of the whiny responses from conservative-leaning people and plenty who called out Trump’s tapdancing troupe below.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com