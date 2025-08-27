President Donald Trump went on another Truth Social tirade to attack one of his perceived enemies, billionaire activist George Soros, and his son, Alexander Soros. In the rant, President Trump accused Soros and his son of supporting “Violent Protests” among other unfounded charges.

President Trump went on the offensive on Truth Social on Wednesday (August 27), hurling several charges and calling for Soros to be charged under the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) Act.

From Truth Social:

George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America. We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to “BREATHE,” and be FREE. Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you! Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Trump doesn’t name a specific instance that raised his ire, but Soros has been a target of Republican and conservative figures who believe that the Hungarian-American philanthropist has funded oppositional groups over the years. Soros has gone on public record to criticize former President George W. Bush and has referred to President Trump as a “con man” among other charges.

On X, formerly Twitter, reactions to President Trump’s threat of the RICO Act against George and Alexander Soros have appeared. Some are suggesting that the president is floating a much-ballyhooed theory that rich and powerful people secretly run the world and that Soros’ influence is wider than most. Check out the replies below.

—

Photo: Getty

Trump Threatens RICO Charges For George Soros, Alexander Soros was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13.