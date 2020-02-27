CLOSE
Here Are Some Of The Most Vibrant, Festive Looks Seen During Trinidad Carnival 2020

Posted February 27, 2020

Carnival in Trinidad

Source: Sean Drakes / Getty

While you were at work dreaming about vacation time, a bunch of gorgeous, feathered beauties headed to Trinidad for Carnival 2020. Sweet, sweet T and T held their annual 2-day fete that included colorful costumes, lots of soca music, and nonstop dancing. 

If you know anything about carnival, you know that less is more. Men and women pull out their brightest attire, which consists of a jeweled bra, matching thong, and tons of feathered accents. This event is a cultural phenomenon that unites people from the West Indies with the rest of the world.

For Trinidad Carnival 2020, Nicki Minaj showed up and showed out in an elaborate blue and purple ensemble. The Trini native made her people proud in her beautiful get-up. It’s not unusual to see celebrities attend Carnival celebrations. On this past season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta the ladies hopped on a plane to Toronto to ‘Jump and Wave’ at Caribana

If Trinidad and Tobago isn’t your top carnival destination, feel free to pick from the other cities that hold the annual fete. These celebrations include Toronto’s Caribana, Miami’s Miami Carnival, Houston Carifest, London’s Notting Hill Carnival, Barbados’ Crop Over Carnival, and New York City’s Labor Day Parade. 

If you missed all the melanated beauty to hit the parade grounds, here are some of the most vibrant, festive looks seen during Trinidad Carnival 2020.

 

1. NICKI MINAJ AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

Trini to di 🦴

2. @JARRYNSK AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

3. @YVONNEWINBORNE AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

4. @AUNTIE_CHRONICLES_ AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

This is TRIBE #trinidadcarnival2020 #Tribe #Fenix #FenixBabe

5. @ORIGINAL_SWANKY AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

6. @NESSA_AUSTIN AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL

7. @LOVE_HASSANAK AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

8. @HEEMELION AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

9. @GLOBALCARNIVALIST AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

10. @T.ONIGREEN AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

11. @_AMANDUHPLZ AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

12. @PERKUL8TR AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

13. @DJCHARLOTTE AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

14. @FAYANNLYONS AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

Love the Colours

15. @CALLMEJADEL AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

16. @SONNYTURNER__ AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

17. @SHAHARLEEBLAKE AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

Out of office reply: I’m in Trinidad😛 . I’m from the tiny island of St. Thomas and I’ve taken part in Carnival since I was a teen. This is my second yr in Trinidad and I loved it even more than my first . Here are some quick skin tips if you’re going to Carnival or visiting the Caribbean👇🏾 . ☀️Sunscreen is a must! Quick no fuss application is my go-to esp since you need to reapply. I like @neutrogena Wet Skin because it protects you if you swim or sweat and it sprays on so it is easy and won’t leave a white cast! I also like @supergoop Defense Refresh Resetting Mist as it allows you to reapply SPF over your makeup! Perfect for my two days on the road🙌🏾 . 👄 Don’t forget about your lips. They can get burned too and it’s no fun (trust me, it’s happened to me twice😫) I recently picked up @neutrogena MoistureShine lip smoother with SPF 20 and cooling hydra-gel. It kept my lips glossy n cute & cool n protected! . 💧Stay hydrated & take cool showers. The heat and humidity will make you sweat more than usual (in my case I’d been drinking and dancing in the sun for about 10-12hrs for two days in a row so at this point I need an IV👀) My preference is coconut water... with rum, but that’s neither here nor there🤫. You also want to remember to keep the showers cool as to not dry your skin out even more than the sun has already done for you. . 🧖🏾‍♀️Moisturize... after playing in the sun all day my skin certainly needed some rehydration. I prefer @vanicreamskincare because it’s light which is perfect for the heat and humidity, but works well for all skin types and my case, sensitive skin. It’s also Dermatologist recommended. . ⚡️Pro tip: Pack some sheet masks. Doesn’t matter the brand. My go to is anything for moisture or brightening. ***Put them in the fridge when you get to your room. The coolness will help to maximize the penetration of the serum when you apply. Do the same thing with a cold spoon if you get bags under your eyes to de puff!*** . Band: @losttribecarnival Theme: Anansi Section: Erin . #trinidadcarnival2020 #lostribecarnival #anansi2020 #erin #skintips #trinidadcarnivaldiaries #carnivaltuesday #happycarnival2020

18. @IAMUNIQUEASH AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

19. @BRISCHH AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

20. @TALLRELL AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

21. @DESTRAGARCIA AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

22. @NADIABATSON AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

23. @NADYAKSHAH AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

24. @SANDRAMANJIE AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

25. @VANISHA2108 AT TRINIDAD CARNIVAL 2020

