Listen Live
Entertainment

Top 5 Brandy & Monica Moments That Broke the Internet

Published on October 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Top 5 Brandy & Monica Moments That Broke the Internet

When it comes to R&B royalty, few names carry the same weight as Brandy and Monica.

From timeless vocals to unforgettable collabs, the two have defined eras — and they’re bringing that magic live on stage this fall.

Before you grab your tickets, let’s look back at five iconic Brandy & Monica moments that broke the internet — and still have us talking today.

RELATED: THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

Top 5 Brandy & Monica Moments That Broke the Internet  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. The “Verzuz” Showdown (2020)

2. “The Boy Is Mine” — The Song That Defined an Era (1998)

3. Brandy & Monica Perform “The Boy Is Mine” | 1998 VMAs

4. Brandy & Monica Celebrate their Grammy win (1999)

5. Ariana Grande, Brandy, Monica – the boy is mine (Remix) (Official Lyric Video)

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
5 Items
Entertainment

From Diddy’s Downfall to Divine Direction: A Week of Drama, Dialogue, and Discovery

Entertainment

Judge Dismisses Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

10 Items
Pop Culture

LeBron James Says He’ll “Fight, Crawl, Scratch, Bite” To Keep His Marriage, Social Media Digs Too Deep

Entertainment

Fantasia Sets the Stage on Fire at MGM National Harbor

2 Items
Entertainment

R&B Icon D’Angelo Passed Away At 51

21 Items
Pop Culture

Watch Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Confront Stephen A. Smith Over Marriage Advice

15 Items
Entertainment

15 B-Sides Showing D’Angelo At His Most Soulful

Civil Rights & Social Justice

The Legacy Of George Floyd: 1 Life That Sparked A Global Movement

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close