Legends & Future Legends: A List Of Today’s Talented Female Artists & Their Iconic Influences

The new R&B and rap girls are giving us life! No artist likes comparisons unless it’s a true reflection of their influences . The artists dominating music today have surely found inspiration from these 1990’s and 2000’s artists.

Badu’s tone and effortless demeanor has a chokehold on the neo soul artists today. Lauryn Hill’s ability to sing a soulful melody and rap a fire verse better than the guys is the level of greatness the new girls aspire to achieve. Though Nicki’s views on the Covid-19 vaccine are questionable and her most recent headlines are reprehensible, her signature animated flow and pop achievements are without a doubt — iconic.

During the 90’s and early 00’s, there weren’t many female artists to listen to, but that has evolved with the current state of music. The music industry is almost oversaturated with artists discographies to discover. Yet, fans prove that there is space for all of these gifted women to thrive. From Janet Jackson’s legendary moves in “Pleasure Principle” or “Rhythm Nation” to Normani’s unforgettable “Wild Side” performance, the ladies are paying homage by recreating timeless moments from their favorite artists while simultaneously inventing their own.

The current R&B and rap girls are giving us a fresh take on a nostalgic sound. These are the legends and future legends that the world will continue talking about. Take a look at this list of female artists of today who are influenced by the greats of the 90s and early 00s.

