This Little Girl Looks Just Like Rihanna

Posted July 24, 2019

Source: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / Getty

Now I’ve seen celebrity twins before, but this one is on another level.

Yesterday Rihanna took to her Instagram and posted a picture of a young lady who bore a striking resemblance to the r and b queen, and left the cute caption ‘Almost drop my phone. how?’

The internet detectives went to work and discovered that the young lady’s name is Ala Skyy, and her mom often posts pics of her on social media. People have often tagged RihRih in the posts because of their real life similarities. Personally, the eyes are the craziest part!

Check out the images below, and hop on our Instagram and let us know what you think!

1.

View this post on Instagram

almost drop my phone. how?

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Dear daughter, Today my heart is so full of love and gratitude. My mind feels enlightened and my love feels strengthened. I smile at the little things and cherish each moment of happiness. You broke my barrier into motherhood. You were the light I never knew I needed. You were my first introduction into the true meaning of selfless, unconditional love. You unknowingly challenged me to be better, encouraged me to fight harder and at times annoyingly forced me to become a more patient. Your life has given me breath in so many ways. You have taught me the importance of self reflection and reminded me that how I see myself will influence how you see yourself. The thought of you influences every decision I make. The moment you were born as we made our first introduction face to face, I vowed to give you all of me. I vow to show you the strength of womanhood. I vow to expose you to the power you innately possess. I vow to endlessly encourage you to seek knowledge and empower your mind. I vow to remind you always that true beauty is measured from within. I vow to always remind you to love yourself first. I vow to share with you all of the lessons I have learned but also allow you to make your own mistakes. I vow to be the place you can come to feel uplifted and protected. I vow to be there for you always, through it all. Thank you for always loving me so unconditionally, even when I am not in the best of moods. Thank you for those unexpected kisses and hugs from behind. Thank you for exceeding every expectation I’ve ever had of having a child. Thank you for just being you. Thank you for gifting me as your mother. Happy Birthday Honeyy B 🍯🐝

A post shared by 💕Ala’a Skyy💕 (@iambriakay_) on

