It didn’t take long for Angela Bassett’s style to make headlines following the Hollywood world premiere of the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Not only did her purple-tiered dress light up the red carpet, but her outfit was a fabulous reminder of each and every time Angela has illuminated the red carpet, slayed on the sidewalk, or given us a look that made us scream, “YASSSSSS!”

Known for her decades-long career in film, TV, and on the stage, Angela has also gained notoriety for her fashion prowess and topped several “Best Dressed” lists. Her style is one of sophistication and flair, inspired by celebrity stylist, Jennifer Austin.

Usually seen in bold, statement colors such as red, purple, and yellow, or well-tailored suits in fun sequins or funky prints, Angela knows how to dress her body and turn heads anywhere. She is a timeless, inspiring woman of all generations. Just like a queen.

In anticipation of the official of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Angela’s character as Ramonda, T’Challa’s mother, and Wakanda matriarch, we have pulled together some of our favorite looks over the past two years. Check out and see if your favorites are on the list.

The Queen Has Arrived: 7 Times Angela Bassett Served Us Royal Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com