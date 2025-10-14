The Hidden Catalogue: Classic Movie Soundtracks Featuring D’Angelo

D’Angelo’s impact on music culture is defined by his revolutionary approach to R&B and soul, which helped pioneer the neo-soul movement of the mid-1990s. His 1995 debut album, Brown Sugar, fused classic soul influences with hip-hop rhythms, creating a sound that was both raw and sophisticated.
This project set him apart from the more polished, commercial R&B of the time, inspiring a new generation of artists like Erykah Badu and Jill Scott to explore more authentic, groove-driven sounds.
1. Belly (1998)
This soundtrack featured the track “Devil’s Pie,” which D’Angelo co-wrote and co-produced with DJ Premier.
2. Jason’s Lyric (1994)
D’Angelo co-wrote and co-produced the track “U Will Know,” which was performed by the R&B supergroup Black Men United.
3. Space Jam (1996)
The motion picture soundtrack included D’Angelo’s song “I Found My Smile Again”.
4. High School High (1996)
D’Angelo and Erykah Badu teamed up for a duet on “Your Precious Love”.
5. Scream 2 (1997)
6. Baby Boy (2001)
7. He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
His song “Send It On” was used in this film.
8. The Book of Clarence (2024)
D’Angelo collaborated with Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel on “I Want You Forever” for the soundtrack.
9. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)
D’Angelo contributed the song “Unshaken” to the game’s original soundtrack.