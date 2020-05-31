The District Sees A 2nd Night Of Protests Over The Death Of George Floyd [Photos]

Washington, D.C. was the scene for a second night of George Floyd protests last night (May 30), which went from peaceful to a bit fiery. While the majority of demonstrators were peaceful, several cop cars were trampled or set on fire during last night’s protests.

A fire broke out on a scaffold close to the historic Hay-Adams hotel, reportedly started by protesters.

Some protesters ended up bloodied and in need of medical attention. Scroll down to see more from last night’s demonstrations.

1. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests Source:Tony Lear Photography May 3oth, 2020: Images from the George Floyd Washington, D.C. Protests protests,washington d.c.,george floyd protests

2. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Protesters demonstrate over the death of George Floyd, by a Minneapolis police officer, at a rally on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,law,justice – concept,death,washington dc,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,political rally,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard

55. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest in Lafayette Square Park on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,working,death,new,international landmark,washington dc,large group of people,minneapolis,police force,conflict,protest,lafayette square – washington dc,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard

56. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Secret Service police officers push back demonstrators outside the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,secret service agent,protest,racism,protestor,pushing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard

57. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Secret Service police officers wearing gas mask push back demonstrators outside the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,secret service agent,protest,racism,protestor,pushing,racial tensions,protective face mask,george floyd – security guard

58. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Secret Service police officers push back demonstrators outside the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,secret service agent,protest,racism,protestor,pushing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard

59. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Secret Service police officers push back demonstrators outside the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,secret service agent,protest,racism,protestor,pushing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard

60. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Demonstrators stand near a dumpster fire near the White House while protesting the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,full length,horizontal,usa,topix,two people,death,washington dc,standing,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,protestor,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin,industrial garbage bin

61. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Demonstrators holding up their signs march on Pennsylvania Av. May 30, 2020 in Washington D.C., during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard

62. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Demonstrators confront secret service police officers outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,privacy,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,conflict,confrontation,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard

63. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Members of the U.S. Secret Service hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,topix,three people,death,washington dc,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,protestor,at the edge of,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin

64. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Demonstrators raise their fists while standing on secret service police cars outside the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,car,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,standing,privacy,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,protest,racism,protestor,fist,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard

65. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Demonstrators stand near a dumpster fire near the White House while protesting the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,two people,death,washington dc,standing,three quarter length,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,protestor,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin,industrial garbage bin

66. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Demonstrators holding up their signs march on Pennsylvania Av. May 30, 2020 in Washington D.C., during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard

67. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: An injured women is tended to near the White House during a protest of the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,women,three people,death,washington dc,three quarter length,kneeling,effort,physical injury,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,close to,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin

68. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Members of the U.S. Secret Service hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,three people,death,washington dc,three quarter length,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,protestor,at the edge of,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin

69. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: A police officer holds a perimeter during a protest caused by the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,death,washington dc,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,conflict,protest,at the edge of,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin

70. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Police hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,topix,death,washington dc,large group of people,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,protestor,at the edge of,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin

71. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty A demonstrator writes a graffiti on a wall outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,protest,racism,protestor,graffiti,racial tensions,writing – activity,george floyd – security guard

72. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Police hold a perimeter during a protest caused by the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,topix,death,washington dc,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,conflict,protest,at the edge of,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin

73. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Demonstrators confront secret service police and Park police officers outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,privacy,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,conflict,confrontation,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard

74. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Demonstrators confront secret service police and Park police officers outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,privacy,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,conflict,confrontation,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard

75. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: A vehicle burns during a protest caused by the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,death,washington dc,mode of transport,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,conflict,protest,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin

76. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Demonstrators confront secret service police and Park police officers outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest Saturday with angry demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop violent protests over police brutality “cold.” (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,beginnings,law,justice – concept,men,city,night,death,government,us president,washington dc,privacy,anger,kneeling,city life,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,conflict,violence,confrontation,protest,racism,protestor,politics and government,ignoring,racial tensions,curfew,donald trump – us president,george floyd – security guard

77. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: An injured women is tended to near the White House during a protest of the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,topix,four people,women,death,washington dc,kneeling,effort,physical injury,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,close to,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin

78. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty A demonstrator is helped after receiving Police tear gas outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,receiving,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard

79. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Demonstrators confront secret service police and Park police officers outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,privacy,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,conflict,confrontation,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard

80. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities Source:Getty Demonstrators remove the barricades outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,removing,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,protest,racism,protestor,crisis,racial tensions,barricade,george floyd – security guard