The Boy Is Mine: Brandy & Monica Tour Dates & The Setlist We Need

After years of speculation, Brandy and Monica are officially joining forces for their first co-headlining tour, aptly titled The Boy Is Mine Tour. This is a nostalgic nod to their iconic 1998 duet. With the tour kicking off this month, we have prepared our dream setlist. Check it out inside.

The two R&B legends announced the 24-city run via Monica’s website, with support from Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts. The tour kicks off Oct. 16 in Cincinnati and wraps Dec. 7 in Houston. Ticket presales began back in June via Ticketmaster.

This joint tour marks a new chapter for both women, closing the book on past tensions. In interviews reported by Entertainment Weekly, they addressed the old rumors and emphasized respect and alliance.

The ladies will tour throughout the U.S., hitting major cities like Chicago, Memphis, Atlanta, Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

Click here to see the complete list of tour dates.

Setlist We Need: Hits, Collabs & Deep Cuts

Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While official full setlists are not confirmed yet, fans and media are already mapping the dream playlist. According to Setlist.fm, some past Brandy tracks that appear frequently in her concerts include “Almost Doesn’t Count,” “I Wanna Be Down,” “What About Us?” and “Best Friend.”

For Monica, her most performed songs include “So Gone,” “Angel of Mine,” “Before You Walk Out of My Life,” and “Don’t Take It Personal.”

Naturally, fans are eager to hear a joint performance from the two legendary artists of their hit single “The Boy Is Mine.”

Brandy’s Ticketmaster listing reveals a sample solo setlist: “What About Us?”, He Is, Full Moon, I Wanna Be Down (remix), Baby, Angel in Disguise, Almost Doesn’t Count, Sittin’ Up in My Room,” and her cover of “The Boy Is Mine (Brandy & Monica cover).”

What This Brandy and Monica Tour Represents

The Boy Is Mine Tour is more than nostalgia. It’s a cultural moment, spotlighting the legacy of ’90s R&B. For fans, it’s a chance to celebrate the catalogs that shaped their emotional playlists. For Brandy and Monica, it’s validation. Decades later, fans still demand their voices to be heard together.

If the setlist adds “The Boy Is Mine,” solo anthems, and deep cuts from both catalogs, this tour will deliver on both nostalgia and evolution.

Check out our dream setlist ahead of the tour below:

The post The Boy Is Mine: Brandy & Monica Tour Dates & The Setlist We Need appeared first on MadameNoire.

The Boy Is Mine: Brandy & Monica Tour Dates & The Setlist We Need was originally published on madamenoire.com

1. Brandy – “I Wanna Be Down” Source:YouTube 2. Monica – “So Gone” Source:YouTube 3. Brandy – “Almost Doesn’t Count” Source:YouTube 4. Monica – “Angel of Mine” Source:YouTube 5. Brandy – “What About Us?” Source:YouTube 6. Monica – “Before You Walk Out Of My Life” Source:YouTube 7. Brandy – “Best Friend” Source:YouTube 8. Monica – “Don’t Take It Personal” Source:YouTube 9. Brandy – “Full Moon” Source:YouTube 10. Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine” Source:YouTube