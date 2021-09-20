The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2021 Emmys was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Michaela Coel Source:Getty First off, if you haven’t watched Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” on HBO, the show is a must-see. The talented actress and producer did a fantastic job at creating the series, and it showed at the Emmys as she won for best writing in a television limited series or movie. She also stunned with the Christopher John Rogers lime green dress that just hit different with her skin tone.

2. Billy Porter Source:Getty If you thought Billy Porter would miss a chance at impressing everyone on the red carpet, you thought wrong. Porter donned all Black but still stood out with wings attached to his sleeves and a giant diamond-encrusted chain around his neck.

3. Sterling K Brown Source:Getty Actor Sterling K Brown never makes waves when it comes to his red carpet looks, and he shows no sign of swaying from that trend now. Brown rocked a typical black suit and white button-up combo and added a clean pair of shades to make things his own.

4. Jon Batiste Source:Getty Jon Batiste is always one to take it up a notch when he steps out. This time around, he rocked an all-over print suit– but it had a purpose. Batiste sported a custom-made suit made of images from the 2005 storm Hurricane Katrina. If you looked close enough, you could see pictures of people sitting and lying atop their roofs waiting to be rescued.