The Best (And Worst) Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 MTV VMAs

New Jersey’s Prudential Center played host to the stars.
The biggest names in pop culture showed up to the garden State to celebrate the 2022 MTV VMAs
The award show was jam-packed with performances like a smoked-out set from Eminem and Snoop Dogg who were inspired by NFTs. Lizzo tore down the stage as well with renditions of “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved” with an organ in tow. One of the best came when the Video Vanguard Recipient Nicki Minaj proved why she’s one of the best rappers to ever do it. She rapped through some of her biggest hits like “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” her intricate verse on “Monster,” and her newly released Rick James-sampled “Super Freaky Girl.”
But performances aside, the stars came through with some classic outfits while some proved to just be confusing.
Check out some of your favorite stars dressed for the big event and let us know if you’re feeling them.
1. LizzoSource:Getty
If you’re wondering who may have been memed most for their outfit at the MTV VMAs, its probably Lizzo. She may have stunted in her Jean Paul Gaultier dress, but Twitter didn’t care about the name attached to it and compared it to a trash bag. But in typical Lizzo fashion, she brushed off the haters and won awards for her chart-topping music.
2. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
You can always trust Lil Nas X to pull up in something that will turn heads, and he didn’t disappoint at this year’s VMAs. The rapper let the materials and designs speak for themselves as he rocked all black that began with a Harris Reed headdress and a hoop skirt complete with frills. To complete the look, he went shirtless on only accessorized with a diamond-studded bracelet.
3. KhalidSource:Getty
With just a few days left in summer, Khalid decided to liven up the red carpet with some colorful drip. The singer rocked a Versace shirt with pink and orange. He paired the top with pink pants and matching shoes to balance out the shirt’s patterns.
4. LL Cool JSource:Getty
No matter the weather, legendary rapper LL Cool J is known to rock a beanie that sets off his simplistic outfits, and he kept it super clean once again. The OG donned an all-black outfit complete with matching leather jackets and pants, and a simple black tee.
He stunted with the jewelry with a few iced-out chains, a watch, a four-finger ring with his name, and a pair of patent leather black and metallic gold Jordan 1s.
5. Snoop DoggSource:Getty
You can always trust Snoop Dogg to choose something comfortable to rock no matter the occasion. This time around, he opted for an olive green leather pullover and matching joggers. He never forgets his California roots, so of course, he set the outfit off with a pair of multicolored camouflage Chucks.