The 73rd Emmy Awards Top Moments Include Michaela Coel, Debbie Allen & Cedric The Entertainer’s TV Wives [List]

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards honored the winners for best prime time television programming, per the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Fans and attendees, alike, were hopeful for the possibility of a few unpredictable wins with the many nonwhite productions nominated this year. Unfortunately, many of those were not selected by the Academy.
There was not a single nonwhite performer amongst the acting award winners. Out of the 12 major acting categories presented during the ceremony, all of the winners are White. This is especially significant to mention after recent exploration into the lack of diversity and representation within the entertainment industry award shows.
Despite the major disappointment, there were many moments during the 2021 Emmy Awards to relish in like Cedric the Entertainer’s stellar hosting skills, Micaela Coel’s captivating speech and Debbie Allen’s long-awaited win.
One notable win is Ru Paul’s 11th Emmy win for Ru Paul’s Drag Race. A massive accomplishment for Ru Paul and the drag queen community as a whole.
Check out our top moments from the 2021 Emmy Awards below.
1. Emmy’s Still So… WhiteSource:etoldyouso
We started with the bad news first, so we could end on a happier note. The Emmy’s are still unfortunately so very White.
2. Opening Medley Dedicated To Biz MarkieSource:DiscoverBlogNY
This is the happiness we needed to see in the opening of the Emmys. Everyone joyfully singing to the late hip hop icon, Biz Markie.
3. Cedric The Entertainer’s TV WivesSource:_TooUnderratedX
Cedric the Entertainer did what he does best — entertain. He hosted the awards show last night (September 19) and he was bombarded by his former tv wives in this hilarious moment.
4. Michaela Coel’s Heartfelt DedicationSource:Phil_Lewis_
Actress and writer Michaela Coel dedicates her speech to every survivor in this earnest speech after her first Emmy win.
5. A Standing Ovation For Debbie AllenSource:OffColourOrg
After many decades in the entertainment industry, Debbie Allen finally receives her physical flowers with a standing ovation. Allen makes history as the first Black woman winner of the Emmy’s Governors Award.
6. Robin Thede’s OutrageSource:TheAVClub
Robin Thede becomes a gif thanks to her reaction after A Black Lady Sketch Show loses to SNL. Her visible outrage is still somehow comedic (even though she, and everyone, was most likely really annoyed).
7. Honoring The Greats Like Michael K. WilliamsSource:UPROXX
The memoriam honored fallen actors and industry veterans like Michael K. Williams and Cicely Tyson during the ceremony.
8. ‘Lovecraft’ Snubbed, Jurnee Smollet SlayedSource:mefeater
The hit drama sci-fi series, Lovecraft, definitely deserved its awards. Jurnee Smollet was prepared to slay — win or lose.
9. Seth Rogen’s PSASource:richardhine
Seth Rogen was not pleased with the Emmy’s awful Covid-19 protocol’s during the awards show. He says the Academy tricked attendees into believing the ceremony would take place outside. Though he’s a comedian, Rogen was quite serious with this public service announcement.
10. Michaela Coel Makes HistorySource:nytimes
A major moment for Coel and Black women. Well-deserved! Congrats to all of the winners, and a special praise to Michaela Coel who makes history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for limited series writing.