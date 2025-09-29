Boxer Terence Crawford Held At Gunpoint During Traffic Stop Hours After His Parade

Coming off the high of a highly publicized boxing win, Terence Crawford found himself in the midst of an unfortunate run-in with the police.

Ironically, it was hours after a celebratory parade in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, when someone sitting in his backseat caught Crawford, who was driving, getting pulled over by the police.

The video shows the officer pointing a gun at Crawford and instructing him to get out of the car.

“I’m not reaching for no gun,” he said while holding his hands up, and the cop eventually pats him down.

The video ends there, but the controversy was gearing up, as the Omaha Police Department released a statement explaining the traffic stop.

OPD said at around 1:30 a.m., they witnessed a car “driving recklessly” and, upon pulling it over, they saw a firearm on the driver’s side floorboard.

“For safety, all four occupants were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint,” the statement continues. “The driver was later identified as Mr. Crawford upon verification of his driver’s license and was issued a citation for reckless driving.”

The gun was eventually tied to a member of Crawford’s security team who was also in the car and had a license to carry.

A police supervisor and lieutenant also responded to the scene at Crawford’s request, and “an internal affairs investigation” has been opened.

With one of the state’s biggest stars being pulled over, Omaha Mayor John Ewing released a statement, stating that he had personally spoken to Crawford after Saturday’s incident.

“I learned Omaha police pulled over Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford on a traffic stop downtown early this morning. After learning of this, I spoke personally to Bud Crawford,” Ewing wrote. “I acknowledge the seriousness of what occurred and how trust between law enforcement and our community is important and shows the need to be continuously vigilant about building relationships. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has pledged an internal investigation, which I support and want to be full and thorough. We will gather all the facts and be transparent with the public about our findings.

He continues, recognizing how a day that started as a true honor to him ended in this manner, in an effort to keep the city safe.

“Understand that my heart dropped in learning of this end to an otherwise wonderful day and evening celebrating our city’s world boxing champion. We held a great parade and a great event at Heartland of America Park. The evening birthday party at Steelhouse, which I and members of my team attended, was a showing of joy and pride. Omaha needs to remember this important day as a good one while we seek answers to how it ended. Meanwhile, we must ensure that every resident, no matter who they are, feels safe and respected in Omaha.”

Just weeks ago, Crawford made history in his defeat of Canelo Alvarez as the first male boxer (Claressa Shields reminded us she was first) in the four-belt era to become undisputed in three weight classes: light welterweight, welterweight, and super middleweight.

See social media’s reaction to the champ’s run-in with the police below.

Boxer Terence Crawford Held At Gunpoint During Traffic Stop Hours After His Parade

