Prayers Up: Twitter Rallies Around Tamar Braxton After Possible Suicide Attempt

We must warn readers that the news within might be triggering to some so proceed carefully. After news that singer and media personality Tamar Braxton was rushed to a hospital after a possible suicide attempt, fans on Twitter are rallying around her while also blasting those who have mocked her in the past.

Braxton, 43, was reportedly found unresponsive in her Los Angeles residence by her boyfriend, David Adefeso according to a report from The Blast. The outlet adds that Adefeso told responders that Braxton had been drinking and ingested the prescription pills, although what type they were hasn’t been reported as of yet. Braxton was rushed to a downtown Los Angeles hospital where she remains in stable condition but still not responding.

Adding to the speculation, Braxton has been embroiled in a public spat with We TV regarding her contract and reality series, with the outlet stating that she is unhappy with the network’s promotion of the show and the image they’re pushing of her.

Along with her boyfriend, Braxton hosts a live YouTube series titled Coupled & Quarantined, but she postponed the latest episode ahead of the incident, telling her fans that she wasn’t feeling her best.

“Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid) We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better,” read Braxton’s social media statement.

This news comes on the heels of reports that Nick Cannon has been cryptically tweeting about death, sparking concern amongst fans as well. On Twitter, fans are hopeful that Braxton will make a speedy recovery. She is currently under 24-hour watch.

We’re putting out positive energy in the air for Tamar Braxton as well.

