Swish: Moët & Chandon & Don C Link Up For Limited Edition NBA-Inspired Collaboration

Moët & Chandon tosses the perfect alley-oop to Don C for a limited but dope collaboration.

Monday, Moët & Chandon announced its latest collaboration with iconic Chicago streetwear designer Don C and his brand Just Don. The press release reads the collection features two champagne bottles and an NBA-inspired hoodie specifically geared toward the fashion-forward NBA fan.

Just Don and Moët Chandon NBA Collection fuses the electric world of the NBA with the vibrant energy and heritage of the Maison to “inspire champagne-enthusiasts and basketball-lovers alike to celebrate a season of extraordinary moments.”

“The fusion of sports and luxury is here now and here to stay. Collaborations like this will keep this intersection of culture, luxury, and sports at the forefront of people’s minds, and I am excited to bring together two worlds that mean so much to me, personally,” Don C, Just Don Founder and Creative Strategy & Design Advisor, Chicago Bulls said in a press release. “As seen through their partnership with the NBA, Moët & Chandon paints the picture of cultural relevance while maintaining their luxury and centuries-old heritage.”

Moët & Chandon Is Thrilled To Work With Don C

“We are thrilled to partner with our longtime friend of the House, Don C, giving him carte blanche to revamp the design of two of our most coveted champagne bottles,” says Anne-Sophie Stock, Vice President of Moët & Chandon.

Stock continues, “Aligning with our brand identity, this collection of limited-edition Impérial Brut, Nectar Impérial Rosé, and customized hoodie brings to life the worlds of luxury and sport. Through this collaboration, we encourage celebration around the extraordinary moments in life: from the big championships to smaller life victories, and everything in between.”

How Can You Get Your Hands On The Collection?

The hoodie and two bottles of limited-edition Moët Impérial ($50) and Nectar Impérial Rosé bottle ($62) flawlessly combines the worlds of luxury and sport.

Each item features logos from the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Oklahoma Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, and Milwaukee Bucks.

The collaboration bottles in the collection will be available beginning May 8 on OurCellar.com and at select locations nationwide.

The hoodies and limited bottles will come in a package beginning May 16 for $480 for the set while supplies last. A limited number of hoodies will be available at the Just Don store in Chicago.

You can see more photos of the collection in the gallery below.

Photo: Moët & Chandon

Swish: Moët & Chandon & Don C Link Up For Limited Edition NBA-Inspired Collaboration was originally published on cassiuslife.com