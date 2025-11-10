Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It

An R&B favorite is gearing up to drop their long-awaited new album this Friday, and the internet is buzzing over the guest list.

The project promises a perfect mix of smooth melodies, rap collaborations, and emotional depth — the kind of balance fans have come to expect from this chart-topping artist.

After years of anticipation, this release feels like both a reflection and a rebirth — the next evolution of a sound that’s defined a generation of modern R&B.

The mystery is over this Friday when Finally Over It officially hits all streaming platforms.

BELOW ARE ARTIST SET TO BE FEATURED ON FINALLY OVER IT

1. 21 Savage 2. Anderson .Paak 3. Bryson Tiller, 4. Mariah the Scientist 5. SAILORR 6. Sexyy Red 7. Teddy Swims 8. GloRilla, 9. Chris Brown 10. Brent Faiyaz 11. Latto