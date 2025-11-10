Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It

Published on November 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Summer Walker's "Finally Over It" Escape Room Experience

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It

An R&B favorite is gearing up to drop their long-awaited new album this Friday, and the internet is buzzing over the guest list.

The project promises a perfect mix of smooth melodies, rap collaborations, and emotional depth — the kind of balance fans have come to expect from this chart-topping artist.

After years of anticipation, this release feels like both a reflection and a rebirth — the next evolution of a sound that’s defined a generation of modern R&B.

The mystery is over this Friday when Finally Over It officially hits all streaming platforms.

BELOW ARE ARTIST SET TO BE FEATURED ON FINALLY OVER IT

RELATED: Summer Walker Announces Double Album “Finally Over It”

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It was originally published on hot1009.com

1. 21 Savage

2. Anderson .Paak

3. Bryson Tiller,

4. Mariah the Scientist

5. SAILORR

6. Sexyy Red

7. Teddy Swims

8. GloRilla,

9. Chris Brown

10. Brent Faiyaz

11. Latto

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| Win Wizards Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners | 2025-10-31
Contests

Win Washington/Atlanta Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners

Thanksgiving Turkey
12 Items
Local

Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals and Events Around DC

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

25 Items
News

25 Free Meals, Deals & Discounts: Veterans Day 2025

News

Federal Shutdown Brings Washington To A Standstill, Disrupting Lives Nationwide

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
Entertainment

Midday Buzz: Nostalgia, Scandals & Surprises

News

Jury Acquits DC ‘Sandwich Guy’ Of Misdemeanor Assault Charges For Throwing A Sub At A Border Patrol Agent

15 Items
News

Happy Veterans Day! 15 Famous Black Folks Who Served In The Military

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close