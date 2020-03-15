State By State Number Of Coronavirus Cases

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have come out in the past week with the deadly virus such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert.

Following the state of emergency press conference, was an official ranking of each state regarding the Coronavirus spread via CNN. Having New York as the #1 state in America with the virus spreading and North Dakota is the lowest-ranked.

Every state has called for all businesses to shut down for the next few weeks including schools, restaurants, bars, etc. The full list is below.

