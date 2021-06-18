It’s Juneteenth weekend y’all! This year is extra special because Congress voted to make Juneteenth a Federal holiday. Regardless of the U.S. Government acknowledging the day or not (because it’s not a big push to teach Critical Race Theory in schools) Black people are going to brunch or barbecue this weekend to celebrate the emancipation of African Americans.

To celebrate, the guys from the Some Dude… Podcast put together of a playlist of songs to celebrate Juneteenth and Black Culture. These are some of the Blackest songs ever. Songs to make you laugh, cry or buck against the system if we have to.

RELATED: ‘Where Are Our Reparations?’ Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

RELATED: Black Voters Matter Kicks Off Freedom Ride For Voting Rights On Juneteenth

Some Dude’s Juneteenth Blackest Songs Playlist [Listen] was originally published on hot963.com