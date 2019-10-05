17 Times This Disney Star’s Elevated Fashion Game Made Us ‘Reach For The Skai’

Skai Jackson has been working in the business for nearly 16 years, ever since she was a baby, and that hard work has paid off.
From being a Disney star on hit shows such as “Jessie” and “Bunk’d,” become a hilarious meme, crafting the best and classiest clap backs on Twitter, the 17-year-old has become a cultural icon. Oh, and did we mention that she stars in Lil Nas X’s newest music video?
Now, she’s an author!
Her memoir “Reach for The Skai: How To Inspire, Empower and Clapback” tells the teen’s origin story of her modest beginnings from being born in the Bronx to a single mother to starting a modeling career as a baby and breaking into Hollywood as a child actress. Skai also digs deep into her own experiences with bullying and Intenet trolls, how young Black girls should never give up on their dreams and how to succeed in a world that keeps telling you no.
So to celebrate this mantra of “reaching for the Skai,” here are 17 times that she has elevated her fashion game:
1. Walking In New York CitySource:Getty
2. At TLC’s Give A Little Awards 2019Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: Skai Jackson attends TLC’s Give A Little Awards 2019 on October 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TLC) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,satin,dress,three quarter length,ruffled,multi colored,short sleeved,knee length,print dress,draped,puffed sleeve,graphic print,wrap dress,multi colored dress,satin dress,round neckline,skai jackson
3. At Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 – Day 2Source:WENN
Actress Skai Jackson arrives at the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 – Day 2 held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. vertical,photography,celebrities,people,attending,usa,arrival,portrait,center,california,beauty,image,day,city,fashion,entertainment,event,arts,day 1,la,united states,convention,festival,hollywood,photograph,one,celebrity,ca,editorial,photo,1,america,downtown,los angeles,culture,posing,west coast,county,centre,con,skai jackson,beautycon,2019,dtla,beautyconla
4. At BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM”Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 01: Actress Skai Jackson visits BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM” on October 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,strapless,usa,new york city,actress,dress,ruched,shoe,strapless dress,visit,leather,high heels,boot,knee length,ankle boot,pointed toe,print dress,lace-up,sleeveless dress,bodice,two-toned dress,black boot,leather boot,sleeveless,white color,black color,buzzfeed,two tone – color,skai jackson