6 Shows To Stream Now About Black Women & Their Frensss [Watch]

Black Girl Magic is real and these shows prove it!

Most of us had the pleasure of growing up with shows like Girlfriends and Living Single (playing now on TV One) and now there are a few new shows that are bringing that same vibe in a new way! Twenties, Run The World, Harlem, First Wives Club, Tyler Perry’s Sistas and Queens are all shows currently airing with a focus on Black Women and their friendships.

Show your support and stream these shows! Checkout the trailers below…

