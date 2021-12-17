6 Shows To Stream Now About Black Women & Their Frensss [Watch]

Black Girl Magic is real and these shows prove it!
Most of us had the pleasure of growing up with shows like Girlfriends and Living Single (playing now on TV One) and now there are a few new shows that are bringing that same vibe in a new way! Twenties, Run The World, Harlem, First Wives Club, Tyler Perry’s Sistas and Queens are all shows currently airing with a focus on Black Women and their friendships.
Show your support and stream these shows! Checkout the trailers below…
1. Run The World
A group of women work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination.
2. Queens
Four women in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as legends in the 1990s hip-hop world.
3. Twenties
A semi-autobiographical series created by Lena Waithe, “Twenties” follows Hattie, an aspiring screenwriter and queer Black woman in her 20s, and her two straight best friends, Marie and Nia. The three chase their dreams and try to find their ways in Los Angeles as they struggle to figure out life, love and the professional world.
4. First Wives Club
Ari, Bree, and Hazel band together after their marriages end and discover strength in their sisterhood, as well as a little revenge.
5. Harlem
Four ambitious best friends, Camille, Tye, Quinn, and Angie, navigate relationships and careers.
6. Tyler Perry’s Sistas
“Sistas” follows a group of single black women as they navigate the ups and downs of modern life, which includes careers, friendships, romances, and even social media