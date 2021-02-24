Safaree Says Getting Married Was The “Biggest Mistake of His Life,” Erica Mena & Twitter Says Oh?

Nobody was buying Erica Mena and Safaree Samuel’s marriage from the jump. It turns out the pop-locking rapper wasn’t either.
Tuesday (Feb.23), Love & Hip Hop New York alum Safaree tweeted and then immediately deleted that one of the “biggest mistakes” he has made in his life was marrying his co-star Erica Mena. His spicy wife didn’t hesitate in responding to the tweet and made it perfectly clear she isn’t enjoying marital bliss either.
In the tweet, Samuels decided to let go early Tuesday morning, he wrote, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb sh*t. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”
Mena got her Twitter fingers going, responding, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain, and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”
Samuels quickly deleted the tweet after his “wife” aired his ass straiiiggghht out.
Unfortunately for both of them, Twitter has grown tired of the couple’s shenanigans, and some believe that the marriage turmoil is nothing but a storyline that will play out when Love & Hip Hop finally returns.
Safaree & Erica Mena break up every quarter, and then get back together with an onlyfans link. Please leave us out of it.
— k a r y. (@itsKARY_) February 23, 2021
Well, we will have to wait and see. Until then, you can peep more reactions to Safaree and Erica Mena’s marriage seemingly falling apart in the gallery below.
1.
LMAO Erica Mena and Safaree in the same house tweeting each other from different rooms!— k a r y. (@itsKARY_) February 23, 2021
2.
Remember they said Nicki the problem cause Safaree & meek both got in relationships & had kids? just for Milano to leave meek for being obsessed with Nicki & Erica saying marrying Safaree was a big mistake 💀— BarbzAlwaysPretty💋ᴺᴹ (@PrettyFace1__) February 23, 2021
3.
Safaree, Erica Mena and all the other love and hip hop couples are all of sudden having these big break ups on social media is making me think a new season is about to premiere this summer. pic.twitter.com/ZPdEqGx6Qi— Vonea (@MineGreenEyes) February 23, 2021
4.
Safaree looked that woman in her face crying expressing his love just to say marrying her was his biggest mistake LOL that man so sick.— 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚖. (@_slimarella_) February 23, 2021
5.
Meek & Safaree getting ate up at once?? pic.twitter.com/dIheLTOT3o— Alex 🇯🇲 (@alexisloud_) February 23, 2021
6.
Nobody:— Slim Reaper (@iDontTweetLies) February 23, 2021
Safaree: pic.twitter.com/XoizESV2uQ
7.
Erica Mena & Safaree every 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/2Pj5NbTTZ6— a. (@alliextsuki) February 23, 2021
8.
Meek AND Safaree lashings at the same time? My heart is warm pic.twitter.com/LTSsQnZZrI— 💋 (@price0fwoke) February 23, 2021
9.
safaree really told his business to a group of people who dgaf pic.twitter.com/58TYprJH6J— nisa (@addisnefs) February 23, 2021
10.
Safaree and Erica Mena beefing? Love and Hip Hop must be filming pic.twitter.com/CulyM2vUZe— Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) February 23, 2021
