Safaree & Erica Mena Had A Met Gala Inspired Baby Shower

Posted 21 hours ago

2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Erica Mena and Safaree celebrated the impending arrival of their baby girl, this weekend, in a Met Gala themed baby shower. The Love & Hip Hop couple were pretty in pink for the formal affair, which was captured by cameras.

Nevaehleh Events And Weddings provided the decor for the shower (they also were behind Erica and Safaree’s epic gender reveal). Guests included their reality TV colleagues Mona Scott Young, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana. There was even a Smooth Criminal Michael Jackson dance breakdown. Check it out below:

Safaree & Erica Mena Had A Met Gala Inspired Baby Shower  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

