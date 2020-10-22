Russian Disinformation Peddler Rudy Giuliani Caught With His Hands In Pants In New Borat Movie

Rudy Giuliani is on a mission to smear Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden but is currently embroiled in his own messy scandal, and it’s all thanks to Borat.

Yes, Borat, the fictitious reporter from Kazakhstan hilariously and excellently portrayed by Sacha Baron Cohen, might be the person to get Rudy Giuliani out of here…forever. The Guardian broke that news that there is footage in Borat’s new film featuring Donald Trump’s favorite Russia disinformation peddling lawyer in an insanely uncompromising position.

In the scene, Guiliani is seen lying on the bed with his hands in pants, touching himself after the 24-year-old actress playing Borat’s daughter in the film removes his microphone.

Per The Guardian:

In the film, released on Friday, the former New York mayor and current personal attorney to Donald Trump is seen reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals while reclining on a bed in the presence of the actor playing Borat’s daughter, who is posing as a TV journalist.

Following an obsequious interview for a fake conservative news programme, the pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite, which is rigged with concealed cameras.

After she removes his microphone, Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers. They are then interrupted by Borat, who runs in and says: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

While this is the first time the scene itself has been seen, this isn’t the first time mentioned. In July, rumblings about the incident began to surface after Giuliani called the NYPD to report Cohen’s intrusion into the hotel room. Speaking with his favorite New York newspaper, the New York Post, he said about the incident at the time:

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top. It looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shakedown, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away.

“I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled, and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

The police didn’t find any wrongdoing.

The reactions to the scene from those who have had the opportunity to screen Borat’s new film swiftly came in. New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd didn’t hold any punches calling it “beyond cringe.”

I’ve seen the Giuliani moment in Borat 2. It’s even wilder than it sounds. Beyond cringe. — Maureen Dowd (@maureendowd) October 21, 2020

There were plenty of thoughts peppered on the timeline, mainly pointing out that if Borat can outsmart Giuliani, imagine what the Russians are doing to him.

No lies detected. Hit the gallery for more takes on creepy Giuliani getting busted.

—

Photo: Noam Galai / Getty

Russian Disinformation Peddler Rudy Giuliani Caught With His Hands In Pants In New Borat Movie was originally published on hiphopwired.com