RIP: John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]

John “Pops” Witherspoon, the comedian known for his hit roles as Willie Jones in Friday as well as Robert “Grandad” Freeman has passed away according to Deadline. He was 77.
“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77,” Witherspoon’s family told Deadline in a statement. “He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”
Witherspoon starred alongside Eddie Murphy in Boomerang as well as Shawn & Marlon Wayans in The Wayans Bros.
Born in Detroit, MI, Witherspoon rose to fame as a character actor, notably with Richard Pryor on Pryor’s eponymous show in the 1970s. In the ’80s, the comic continued to turn heads with roles in Hollywood Shuffle but it was the ’90s where his Quotables began to shine at their brightest.
Beginning with the 1990’s House Party, Witherspoon enamored himself with audiences as a wild man who could say whatever and do whatever came to mind. Plenty of lines such as “You got to coordinate,” and “Bang bang bang!” became part of the culture. Always down to steal a scene, his turn as Willie Jones in three Friday movies established him as one of the uncles of a generation. He appeared in music videos for Jay-Z and Field Mob in the 2000s and even as he began to get up there in age, he continued to tour across the country with new material.
Witherspoon also guest-starred on both Martin & The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and also starred as Robert “Granddad” Freeman on Adult Swim’s The Boondocks.
Last month, the show was set to be rebooted for HBO Max. It is unclear how the show will proceed without granddad as an outpouring of condolences from friends to co-stars and more began almost immediately as news broke of his passing.
Witherspoon’s film and television catalog span nearly five decades including projects such as Vampire In Brooklyn, I’m Gon’ Git You Sucka, Meteor Man, Black-ish, I Got the Hook-Up, Soul Plane, Little Man, Living Single and much more.
#RIP: John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1. Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los AngelesSource:Getty
John Witherspoon and Marla Gibbs during Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los Angeles, A Charitable Cultural Experience Honoring: Holly Robinson Peete, Hill Harper and Nia Long for their Philanthropic Achievements in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
2. The Tracy Morgan ShowSource:Getty
THE TRACY MORGAN SHOW — Season 1 — Pictured: John Witherspoon as Spoon
3. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, TheSource:Getty
FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR, THE — "The Harder They Fall" Episode 21 — Pictured: (l-r) Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith, John Witherspoon as Augustus Adams
4. 2004 AND1 Mix Tape Tour – Los Angeles Open RunSource:Getty
John Witherspoon looks on as Los Angeles Street Ballers compete for the chance to play against the 2004 Team AND1 on the blacktop of the The Great Western Fourm in Inglewood, California June 9, 2004.
5. Seven Pounds Los Angeles PremiereSource:Getty
Actor John Witherspoon arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Seven Pounds" at Mann Village Theater on December 16, 2008 in Westwood, California.
6. Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Hill Harper and John Witherspoon during Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los Angeles, A Charitable Cultural Experience Honoring: Holly Robinson Peete, Hill Harper and Nia Long for their Philanthropic Achievements in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
7. Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv’s 40th Anniversary – ArrivalsSource:Getty
John Witherspoon during Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv's 40th Anniversary – Arrivals at The Improv in Los Angeles, California, United States.
8. Wyclef Hosts Charity Concert and Denise Rich’s BirthdaySource:Getty
John Witherspoon during Wyclef Hosts Charity Concert and Denise Rich's Birthday at PM in New York City, New York, United States.
9. Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show – February 15, 2005Source:Getty
John Witherspoon and Damon Dash during Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show – February 15, 2005 at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
10. Motorola and Anheuser-Busch Present the Ninth Annual Phat Pharm Art for Life – AfterpartySource:Getty
John Witherspoon during Motorola and Anheuser-Busch Present the Ninth Annual Phat Pharm Art for Life – Afterparty at Star Room in New York City, New York, United States.
11. Art for Life Benefit Sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Target and MotorolaSource:Getty
John Witherspoon during Art for Life Benefit Sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Target and Motorola at East Hampton Estate of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons in East Hampton, New York, United States.
12. Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show – February 15, 2005Source:Getty
John Witherspoon and Damon Dash during Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show – February 15, 2005 at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
13. Screening of “Fatal Instinct”Source:Getty
WESTWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 27: John Witherspoon attends the screening of "Fatal Instinct" on October 27, 1993 at Mann Bruin Theater in Westwood, California.
14. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy FestivalSource:Getty
MIAMI, FL – MAY 29: John Witherspoon and Lil Duval backstage at the 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center on May 29, 2016 in Miami, Florida.
15. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy FestivalSource:WENN
9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center in Miami
16. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy FestivalSource:WENN
9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center in Miami
17. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy FestivalSource:WENN
9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center in Miami
18. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy FestivalSource:WENN
9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center in Miami
19. Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv’s 40th Anniversary – PerformanceSource:Getty
John Witherspoon during Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv's 40th Anniversary – Performance at The Improv in West Hollywood, California, United States.
20. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy FestivalSource:WENN
9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center in Miami